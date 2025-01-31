Falkirk Council give Carron Gymnastics Centre and Kinneill Museum stay of execution

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More time will be given to a gymnastics centre and a museum that are currently under threat of closure by Falkirk Council, while there is still a chance that others could be saved at the last minute.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council this week, members heard there had been a last-minute expression of interest from a group that could keep Carron Gymnastics Centre open.

Members also agreed to defer any decision on Kinneil Museum in Bo’ness to allow discussions with Historic Environment Scotland (HSE) on the future of the whole estate to take place.

Officers also assured members that talks are continuing with Scottish Athletics and Grangemouth Community Sports Trust about the proposed handover of Grangemouth Stadium.

Carron Gymnastics Centre may be saved. Pic: Michael Gillen.

While there is no finalised agreement as yet, there is an “ever-decreasing risk” of closure, councillors were told.

But some closures – including Bowhouse Community Centre and Slamannan Community Centre – now look likely as there have been no applications for community asset transfers.

Introducing phase four of the property review recognises the complexity of some of the proposals but members were told that until the moment the buildings are finally sold there will still be an opportunity for groups to come forward.

“Until they leave the ownership of the council they are still available for community asset transfer,” lead officer Paul Kettrick told the meeting.

The last-minute bid to take over the gymnastics centre meant that councillors did not agree to move the council’s gymnastics programme – which has 950 participants – to the Mariner Centre and Larbert High School.

Council officers say that moving most of the gymnastics programme to the Mariner Centre will involve replacing the squash court with a gymnastics hall at a cost of £45,000 but this plan has been paused.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn praised the work that had gone on to support groups to make the move to community ownership.

Properties that have now had community asset transfers agreed include: Limerigg Community Centre, the Grange Centre, Brightons Community Centre, Bainsford Community Centre, the Ettrick Dochart Centre and Polmont Ski Slope,.

She said: “It’s extremely positive that we see 27 proposals for CAT and seven have now been approved.

“It’s not been easy but it has been a very fulfilling process,” she added.

Councillor Meiklejohn said that the process was creating substantial savings for the council, in particular taking away maintenance and repair costs, that are estimated to be £29 million.

All the buildings will be handed over “wind and water tight” and grants are available to help groups with other costs.

The council has a pot of £3 million that will be available to support groups taking on properties through community asset transfer and Mr Kettrick said he hoped that would be enough.

“It’s going to be close but we are seeing some really exciting proposals coming from our communities,” he said.

Mrs Meiklejohn said giving the museum and the gymnastics centre more time was “a pragmatic way forward” and this was supported by the Labour group and Councillor Laura Murtagh who had suggested this in a separate amendment.

A Conservative amendment suggested removing Kinneil Museum from the SPR completely but this was not supported.

Councillor Gary Bouse added that he was delighted to see that Stenhousemuir Gym would not close and efforts would be made to increase income to make the centre at least break even.