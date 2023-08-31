Members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee will meet on Monday to visit several sites, including the land near Slamannan where Brian Allan hopes he can build a new animal care facility at land to the north west of Nappiefaulds House.

According to the planning statement, Mr Allan’s proposal is to provide 24-hour care services to convalescing animals in a rural setting, with access to controlled exercise areas for physiotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application is also for on-site accommodation for the applicant and owner, who is a qualified vet, which he says will help to keep costs down.

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Falkirk Council's planning committee will attend a site visit next week. Pic: Michael Gillen

The application says that the design will be “sensitive and high quality” and argues that “the rural location is paramount to providing the type of care envisaged”.

Falkirk Council’s planning officers have recommended refusing the application, saying it goes against all their policies for development in the countryside.

Falkirk Council Roads Development Unit also has concerns about the visibility of the access and say the proposed entrance is very close to a blind bend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NatureScot have advised that the proposal is likely to have a significant effect on the small population of Taiga Bean geese, which are critically endangered.

The geese spend the winter on the Slamannan Plateau and NatureScot says that if any development is allowed to go ahead, conditions must be imposed to protect the geese.

The application was called in by Councillor Jim Robertson, which means the planning committee will make the final decision at a future meeting, following the site visit.