Members of Falkirk Council’s executive agreed unanimously today (Tuesday) that events which are not being held for profit should not have to foot the bill for things such as closing a road, suspending parking or putting in place traffic control measures.

The move was welcomed by Bo’ness councillor Ann Ritchie who said she had raised the issue on behalf of residents and members of the Bo’ness Fair committee – who were outraged when it came to light that events such as Orange walks and Independence marches did not have to pay while community groups did. Events such as republican and loyalist marches and political gatherings are protected by legislation that means the organisers do not have to pay for the cost for things such as policing and road closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Article 11 (Right of Peaceful Assembly) is enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Some community events were also covered by ECHR – but many were not, including gala days and the Bo’ness Fair, which is one of the biggest children’s days in the UK.

Events such as Grangemouth Children's Day will no longer have to pay to hold processions.

The new charging structure, which was agreed unanimously by members of Falkirk councillors, will mean: Falkirk Council will cover the full cost of temporary traffic regulation orders (TTROs) and traffic management costs for events that are protected by human rights legislation; charity or community events; and public processions which are open to the public and free to attend; and Falkirk Council will cover fifty per cent of the cost of a traffic management costs for an event that does not attract ECHR protection and charges an entry fee.

Commercial and profit-making events will still be obliged to pay full costs.

Councillor Ritchie said: “I would like to thank the officers who took this forward – it will really make a difference to the Bo’ness Fair organising committee and to many other community groups who are having to raise funds to put these events on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report from officers to Falkirk Council’s executive explained that the new policy would give clarity to everyone who was holding events in the future.

News of the charges being dropped for community event processions has been welcomed.

According to the report, the number of events supported can vary from year to year and it is estimated that the Council’s average contribution in facilitating these events would be up to £15,000 annually. All events will continue to be assessed individually and all organisers must ensure that the necessary health and safety precautions are taken when holding an event.