At a meeting of Falkirk Council’s planning committee last month, members agreed to allow more time for investigation of issues on the site near Crawfield Road, Bo’ness. This week when the matter returned to the committee, members were asked to delay once again as “potential flooding and draining issues that need to be investigated” had been brought to planning officers’ attention just that morning.

As the planning application had been called in by Councillor David Aitchison due to concerns over flooding on the site, members once again agreed to postpone the discussion until the next meeting.

The site on farmland near Crawfield Road, Bo’ness, was originally rejected by Falkirk councillors but a Scottish Government-appointed Reporter overruled that decision when it was included in the council’s latest Local Development Plan. The developers are hoping to build more than 400 new homes on the site, south of Bo’ness fire station, with 229 in the first phase.

The application is unusual in that it is split into two parts – one seeking detailed planning permission and a second phase, seeking permission in principle for more housing as well as potential commercial and community use. Colin Lavety, agent for the applicant, that they were keen to progress the application as soon as possible.