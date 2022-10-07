Falkirk Council: Former provost calls for more support for victims of anti-social behaviour

Billy Buchanan, who represents Bonnybridge and Larbert as an Independent, staged a protest at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday hoping to win backing for tougher legislation that he believes is needed to help people suffering anti-social behaviour.

The former Provost of Falkirk said that he has seen a huge increase in anti-social behaviour and, he says, statistics show the problem is found across Scotland.

After the protest Councillor Buchanan said: “There was a huge interest from the public – we stood at the very front entrance and people were asking questions and everybody was really supportive of what we were doing.”

Councillor Billy Buchanan with MSP Alexander Stewart, second right, and two campaigners

With Mr Buchanan on the day was former Conservative councillor David Grant. Among those lending his support was Conservative MSP Alexander Stewart who spoke to the councillor and victims of anti-social behaviour.

He had hoped to meet with communities minister Ash Regan however, she wrote to say she was busy with meetings all day.

In her letter, she told Mr Buchanan that the Scottish Government is “currently working with the Scottish Community Safety Network to work with communities and stakeholders to fully understand the ways in which antisocial behaviour impacts on lives and the constructive action we can take to prevent such behaviour for a potentially new approach based around positive action and behaviour”.

