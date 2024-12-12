Falkirk Council fined £70,000 after mechanic's arm was crushed beneath a bin lorry

Falkirk Council was fined £70,000 at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday following the incident in 2022. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Falkirk Council has been fined £70,000 for failing to ensure workers' safety after a mechanic's arm was crushed beneath a bin lorry when its air suspension failed.

Michael Paul, 27, was working in an inspection pit beneath a 26-tonne refuse vehicle at Falkirk Council's fleet maintenance workshops in Grangemouth when the vehicle body dropped suddenly, trapping and crushing his right forearm between parts of the front axle and the suspension.

Prosecutor Richard Brown told Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday that a second mechanic working at ground level on the truck narrowly escaped being struck.

Colleagues who heard a bang and Mr Paul's “screams for help” fought for ten minutes with tools, jacks and even a forklift truck to free him before he was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The incident happened about 1.25pm on February 23, 2022.

His elbow bone was fractured into multiple pieces, and he required a number of operations and extensive surgery, including repairs to the bone and tendons, nerve grafts and skin grafts.

The pain was so intense he cracked a tooth, leading to a major abscess, which meant a surgical drain had to be inserted in his neck, leaving a scar,

He remains under the care of a plastic surgeon, has restricted movement in the damaged arm, had to learn to write with his left hand, and has had to learn to drive an automatic car.

The court heard he has been left with significant scarring and disfigurement, and a long-lasting disability, and though he can manage daily living, will continue to “struggle” with more dexterous tasks.

He still needs painkillers and his mental health has been affected.

He has not worked since, but hopes to retrain for a new line of work at some point in the future.

The court heard that a safety alert had been circulated by the Health and Safety Executive less than two years earlier, after a number of serious incidents involving vehicles with air suspension.

The notice had been received by the council but the authority had not made sure that all staff – including Mr Paul – were aware of it or its contents.

Falkirk Council pleaded guilty to failing to maintain a safe system of working at the depot at Dalgrain, Grangemouth – in contravention of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Barry Smith KC, defending, said the council expressed its “sincere regret that its hitherto unblemished safety record is no longer so”.

He said the accident could have been avoided if a propping system had been put in place.

Imposing the £70,000 fine, Sheriff Maryam Labaki said Mr Paul had been left with “life-changing” injuries. She said: “Sadly and tragically, this was an avoidable incident.”

Mr Paul was not in court to hear the decision.

Speaking following the court’s decision, a Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Falkirk Council deeply regret failing in the duty to provide a safe working environment to employees.

“Following the accident, we worked closely with the Health and Safety Executive to make necessary improvements. That included fully addressing all the recommendations that were identified.

"We are confident that the practices and arrangements now in place will prevent such an incident happening again.”