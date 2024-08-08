Falkirk Council finds a buyer to pay £6.2m for former HQ and town hall site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The site of the former Falkirk town hall and council headquarters will be sold for more than £6 million to housebuilders, if councillors agree.

Most of the cash raised from the sale of the land will be put towards the cost of building a new town hall and theatre in Falkirk town centre.

The former Callendar Square shopping centre – currently being demolished by Falkirk Council – has been chosen for the replacement site.

The council says that the West Bridge Street site was marketed for five months and “multiple offers were received”.

The cleared site of the former municipal buildings and town hall in Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen

After consideration by officers, members of Falkirk Council’s executive will be asked to agree the sale of the nine-acre site to BDW Trading Ltd, whose brands include Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, for £6,239,417.

The report going to councillors says after carefully considering all offer the one from BDW Trading Ltd offer best value for the council.

It was previously agreed by councillors that £200,000 from the sale will go to Falkirk’s Common Good Fund, as the land was originally bought by the old burgh of Falkirk. This money would then go to benefit local groups and causes.

The price is subject to potential adjustments for “proven abnormal costs” which would be negotiated by the director of place services.

Officials are proposing to accept a £6.2m bid from a developer for the land in the heart of Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen

Planning permission and other statutory consents will also need to be in place before the sale is finalised.

Council officers say that the sale of the land for housing will bring in more council tax revenue and footfall to support town centre business.

The report also says that all new housing built will be energy efficient with BDW Trading Ltd committed to ensuring all new homes are zero carbon by 2030.

Malcolm Bennie, director of place services for Falkirk Council, said: “If approved, this proposal represents a significant step forward in our efforts to rejuvenate the town centre and support local economic growth.

“The redevelopment will provide much-needed housing and help enhance the vitality of the area.

“It is now up to councillors to determine whether we move forward with the sale, for which we have received a significant and positive price, and green-light the redevelopment of a substantial vacant site.”

The site includes the adjacent former NHS Westbank Clinic which the council purchased in April 2022 from NHS Forth Valley for £185,000.

All the buildings have been demolished and the land is being sold as a cleared site.

Falkirk Town Hall closed controversially in February 2023 after councillors agreed the £6 million cost of separating the theatre building from the offices would not be value for money.

But members of the arts community were furious that the theatre was to be closed and demolished before a replacement was agreed.

Since then, the Callendar Square site has been acquired and a new theatre and civic centre has been promised in that location.

Falkirk Council executive will meet on Thursday, August 22 in Grangemouth Community Education Centre at 10 am. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.