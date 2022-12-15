Members of Falkirk Council heard this week that recent demand for the council’s household support fund has been greater than expected.

It was initially launched to support families struggling to cope financially at the height of the coronavirus pandemic but was relaunched in September as part of a package of measures to tackle the cost of living crisis. Applications have been well up on the first round of the fund, when 1213 households were helped over 13 weeks. This time round, 1583 households have been supported in just eight weeks.

Members heard that the latest funding of £568,263 had been expected to last until March 2023. However, in just September and October, £287,800 had been paid out and the fund is now expected to be fully used by the end of December.

More families are experiencing poverty across the district Falkirk Council heard. (File pic)

Councillors agreed to use another £190,000 of Scottish Government funding to help more people over the winter after hearing about the impact the fund was having.

The report quoted officers who had been able to help people in need. One said: “I have had a client say she used it all for gas/electric and it was a great feeling to not be worrying about being cold.” Another highlighted how a single mum was “astounded and extremely grateful” for an exceptional grant of £500 that allowed her to get winter clothing for her five children. And one member of staff said: “‘I have had clients cry because of the extra money offered to alleviate their circumstances.”

Members heard that by offering quick support through the fund, staff were able to build trust and help people access the help that is available.

The council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said: “Hearing some of those lived experiences helps to bring home the difference the fund has made to people’s lives.”

The council is keen to make sure that Falkirk residents are claiming all of the benefits they are entitled to, including pensioner credit and Scottish Child Payments, which are not paid automatically. New officers are being recruited to boost the council’s advice team and there are ongoing campaigns to urge people to consider applying for things such as housing benefit and council tax reduction.

Members heard that members of staff right across the council are being trained in poverty awareness that will allow them to help people access support where it is needed. Advice and benefits staff are working with others including schools and nurseries to reach as many people as possible and more outreach services are planned.

Councillors heard that lots of good work being done by third sector groups, many of whom are being supported by a £700,000 fund belonging to Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership. But many groups are finding things hard, it admits.

Third sector umbrella group CVS Falkirk reported that local foodbanks have seen a reduction in donations and are struggling to meet rising demand, while the running costs of premises and venues have increased dramatically.

Members of all parties thanked the staff who were working so hard to help people in greatest need.

Mrs Meiklejohn said: “It can be emotive and I’m pleased that a support network is available for our staff who are dealing with very difficult situations right now. This report shows how far and wide the services have gone to reach as many people as possible to maximise their income and help support their quality of life.”

