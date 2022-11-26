Day Today at 2 Braeview, Stenhousemuir, currently closes at 7pm most evenings, but members heard that new operators will be taking over who wish to extend the hours.

The store was also given permission to sell ‘food to go’ at the licensing board meeting on Wednesday.

Solicitor Gordon Emslie said that food on offer was mainly for pupils from Larbert High School which is nearby.

The council's licensing board granted permission for the extended hours this week.