Falkirk Council end mini-gym classes for pre-school children

Dozens of youngsters and their parents are unhappy after their popular activity classes were axed.

Falkirk Council is no longer running mini-gym sessions in Polmont or Denny.

They claim a drop in numbers has made the classes uneconomical but many of those who go along say they give youngsters a great start into enjoying sport.

The classes have been running across the district for over 40 years with children from 18 months to five years given the opportunity to develop their motor skills, coordination, and confidence in a safe and structured environment.

One youngster enjoying the Polmont mini-gyms. Pic: Contributed

Their coaches also introduce the little ones to a wide range of sports such as golf, tennis, basketball, football and more, giving children a chance to develop a love of sport and a confidence in risk taking, perseverance, and learning new skills.

But as Polmont Sports Centre prepares to be taken over by a trust, the council told parents that the classes would finish today, March 28.

Coaches, many of whom had worked providing mini-gym classes for years, only found out during classes when parents received an email and read them on their mobile phones.

One unhappy mum is Amanda Leask who described it as “the end of an era”.

Youngsters at their final mini-gyms session at Polmont Sports Centre. Pic: Contributed

She said: “Emails in response to the communication from Falkirk Council have not been replied to. None of the parents I have spoken to have received any response.

"Although Polmont Sports Centre has, potentially, been ‘saved’ as a new community-led committee begins to navigate the costly and complicated community asset transfer process, however, the mini-gym classes will not run.

"There are other centres in the upper Braes area which could have accommodated both the classes and the equipment but that has not even been a consideration. There are now no sports activities for pre-school children in the Upper Braes area.

"The proposed new development for Braes High will be many years before completion, and in the meantime the local communities will have no sports provision available unless they are able to travel to, for example, the Carron Centre, as has been suggested for the pre-school children. Consideration should have been put into short-term investment in the site as the hub for the Upper Braes as the area awaits the new centre being designed and built.”

Amanda and her son Stuart, four, attended his last class on Wednesday.

She added: “We are quite simply devastated by, not just the loss of this class, but the impact on the two incredible coaches, Linsay and John, who now have no job, or any idea where they may be relocated. I credit them for building my son's confidence and resilience.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We are sorry for any disappointment caused by ending mini-gym classes at Polmont and Denny Sports Centres.

"The number of children attending has dropped significantly, mainly because more children now spend their days in nursery. Attendance is about half of what it was before Covid and continues to fall.

"We understand this decision affects families in the Braes area, especially until the new facility at Braes High is ready, however we stress that we are committed to finding ways to offer more sports activities locally, including supporting community groups interested in taking over Polmont Sports Centre.”

