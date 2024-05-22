Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns over fly-tipping at a recycling area next to homes and a children’s play park could see it removed.

Falkirk Council has warned it will act to remove the recycling bins if people don’t stop indiscriminately dumping rubbish at the site.

The bins in the Nailer Road car park in Camelon have been provided to allow householders to recycle glass, cans and textiles easily without going to the amenity tips at Roughmute and Kinneil.

There are 90 similar recycling points provided by Falkirk Council around the district.

Former councillor Dennis Goldie is concerned about the eye-sore and health risk from the fly-tipping. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, in recent months large amounts of rubbish, much of which is not suitable for recycling, have been dumped in the area.

As well as black bags of general waste, pieces of wood, cardboard and even a divan bed have been dumped in recent weeks.

The area is next to the children’s play park and also close to Camelon Social Club which regularly hosts events, including family celebrations and wedding receptions.

Dennis Goldie, the club’s treasurer and a former Camelon councillor, said he was “astounded” at the mess and called for action.

People are indiscriminately dumping rubbish at the bin site. Pic: Michael Gillen

He said: “I know that local councillors are working very hard but I would urge them to come and look at this.

"It needs to be cleared up as soon as possible. Not only is it an eyesore but there are serious concerns that it could be attracting vermin – and it’s only a few hundred yards from people’s homes.

"This is a council site and, although it is fly-tipping, they need to ensure something is done about it.

"People in this community are feeling very let down by the council.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the misuse of the recycling point at the Nailer Road car park. The facility is there to give local householders additional provision for recyclables.

“There is no excuse for this type of irresponsible behaviour that is a cause of frustration for our communities and makes the area look untidy. The council has two household waste recycling centres at Roughmute and Kinneil, which are free to access and accept a wide range of items.