Barleyfield Retirement Village Ltd is hoping to build the new homes on land to the east of 20 Bankview Terrace, Denny Road, Dennyloanhead, if planning permission is granted.

As the bungalows would be built on agricultural land, which is against local development plan policies, a fact-finding hearing must be heard, giving the applicant and anyone opposing the plans a chance to speak.

Council officers are also involved in advising the committee about any concerns they have and the report raises several road safety issues that would need consideration before any development was approved.

Officers have also asked for more information on the flood risk assessment for the site and for more clarity on whether the housing will be age restricted.

They are also keen to know how accessible the homes will be for people with mobility issues and whether there will be any age restrictions on the housing.

Ten submissions from members of the public have been received – some are supportive, while others raise concerns such as adding more traffic to an already busy road, increasing the flood risk and disturbing the wildlife currently in the location.

The pre-determination hearing will take place next Wednesday in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, 69-71 Abbots Road, Grangemouth at 6pm.