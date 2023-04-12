A public consultation attracted 58 responses – and while two-thirds of those were against the 1932 building being disposed of, councillors agreed it should be sold. However, they insisted that planning conditions should be put in place to preserve the property’s historic features.

SNP councillor Paul Garner said: “Being born and bred in Denny I have fond memories and a real attachment to this building. I can remember going in, as a young boy, with my mum to pay the rent, many moons ago, so I truly want what is best for the building.”

Councillor Garner asked for assurances that particular protection would be given to the stained glass window, which he described as “a stunning piece containing the burgh seal, an original feature dating back to 1932”. It depicts the angel of peace above the bridge over the River Carron, holding an olive branch and an anvil and hammer, in a nod to town’s industrial past.

Head of invest Falkirk, Paul Kettrick, said the council can impose conditions to preserve historic features and promised to work with colleagues in planning to ensure this would happen.

Mr Garner also asked why the town house was being dealt with separately and not as part of the ongoing Strategic Property Review (SPR).

He was told that the property had already been declared surplus before the current SPR had been finalised and announced.

The Independent councillor for Denny and Banknock, Brian McCabe, is not a member of the executive but his colleague in the Non-Aligned Independent Group, Robert Spears, read out a statement on his behalf.

Councillor McCabe was also concerned that the property had not been part of the SPR – but he also has doubts that the council will have the powers to protect the historic features, as it is not a listed building.

He said: “When are we going to start listening to the people? Every consultation we have had, the majority of public opinion has been against our decisions.”

He urged councillors to designate the building a heritage museum site and community hub and suggested they engage with local community groups to form a management committee.

Mr Kettrick made clear that the building could still be taken over by a Community Interest Company if volunteers come forward, adding: “Until the property leaves our ownership it is available for community asset transfer, under the community empowerment act. So if there is any community interest, they should come forward and make themselves known as quickly as possible.”