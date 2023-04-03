A public consultation attracted 58 responses – and while two-thirds of those were against the building being disposed of, Falkirk Council says there is no cash to keep it in use.

A report going to Falkirk Council’s executive on Tuesday, April 11, suggests that the building should be sold.

The building, which dates back to the 1930s, was built and occupied by the Town Council of the Burgh of Denny and Dunipace. Initially used as municipal offices, former uses include a public library, while most recently it has been used as offices by Falkirk’s Health and Social Care Partnership.

Denny Town House could be sold off

The consultation attracted 57 responses online with 22 (38.6 per cent) agreeing with the proposal and 35 against (61.4 per cent). A single email response was also received.

Several of the comments said they would like to see the building being used for the community in some way.

One said: “The community is crying out for a community building to utilise for local voluntary organisations, and a drop in centre. It would be ideal as a local history centre which could also be used for education purposes for the local schools, and visitors to the area.”

But the council has responded to all such suggestions that while they would be willing for such a use, it is not financially viable for the council to take such a project on.

Many of those objecting say their main concern is retaining the building in place and the council says it would be keen to make sure this happens through planning conditions.

It is not a listed building, nor is it in a conservation area, but the council has said conditions could be attached to any development to ensure that the exterior remains in place.

The money raised by the sale will go into Denny Common Good Fund, which means it must be spent within the old burgh area.

The final decision will be made at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive on Tuesday, April 11, in Grangemouth Community Education Unit.