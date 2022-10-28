The centre, near the site of the former Denny High School, has been shut since March 2020 and members of Falkirk Council heard that it is such poor condition that it would need “significant investment” to make it fit for use.

Keeping it closed would mean an annual saving to the council of £30,000, but the final decision will be made by members of Falkirk Council’s education, children and young people’s executive.

Members heard that previous customers are now using alternative facilities and there had been “no clamour from any user group” to reopen it.

An aerial view of Denny Football Centre

Labour councillor Jack Redmond said he had visited the centre and agreed the ageing building “is not pretty” – but he was concerned about the loss of yet another five-aside football venue.

Independent councillor Brian McCabe also voiced his concerns.

He said: “Yes, we’re making savings, we’re having to cut back because we don’t have the finances in place but I just wonder, what effects are we causing to our communities when we’re taking these facilities away?”

He said he was concerned that closing down facilities would have an impact on people’s mental health, which was suffering after the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But SNP councillor Paul Garner assured members that people were already finding other facilities.

He said: “I’m a committee member of Dunipace FC and we were the main users of the hall, prior to it closing some time ago.

“We don’t need it now probably because of the facility we have now at Dunipace FC and the state of the art 3G pitch which is mirrored in Bo’ness.

“That was through funding from the council and SportScotland at the time and they are brilliant facilities. I know at Dunipace FC we’ve got over 20 teams using that now – and it’s not just teams affiliated with there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the education executive agrees that the centre is surplus to requirements, the land will be considered for social housing or will be sold.

The closure is part of a large-scale review of the council’s sport and leisure services which, until April, had been run by Falkirk Community Trust.

Members heard that a new booking system and more marketing were already helping bring customers into the council’s leisure facilities, something that was vital if more cuts are to be avoided.

Charges for facilities will be kept under review, as will opening times and members were told the council “must be agile” enough to make changes quickly in response to competitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members agreed that Children’s Services should be able to make changes to the fees and charges of sport and leisure facilities where necessary.

They were also told that changes to opening hours according to customer demand was also helping to make facilities “more cost effective” and saving around £140.000 as a result.

Councillor Laura Murtagh said: “What we have to remember about the Denny Football Centre is that it’s not fit for purpose.