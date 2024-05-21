Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The long-awaited Denny Eastern Access Road (DEAR) will open on Thursday – two months ahead of schedule.

Falkirk Council is confident the £9.22m infrastructure project will reduce congestion and improve the area.

The 1.3km local distributor road connects the A872 Glasgow Road with A883 Broad Street. It has a 30mph speed limit and includes an active travel path that benefits both pedestrians and cyclists.

Pedestrian refuge islands to give safe waiting areas for crossing the road, have been placed at existing public rights of way and core path locations to ensure safety and accessibility.

Members of the project team joined Depute Leader Councillor Paul Garner, middle left, and Leader Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, middle right, for a final inspection before opening. Pic: Falkirk Council

One of the main features of the project is the new roundabout, which will provide access to future residential developments, further supporting the growth and development of Denny. New bus lay- bys along the entire length of DEAR, including one outside Denny High School, will give better public transport options for residents, staff and pupils.

The project also aims to demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. A new culvert has been installed to allow the crossing of Little Denny Burn, complete with an otter pass to protect local wildlife. The project also features a landscaping buffer for the entire length of the road to provide a wildlife corridor connecting existing woodland areas.

The entire road features a Sustainable Urban Drainage System that will manage surface water runoff by mimicking natural processes. Throughout the construction phase, extensive ecology surveys and mitigation measures were implemented to minimise environmental impact.

For road safety, the DEAR project underwent a thorough assessment, while air quality monitoring around Denny High School and the town centre is ongoing, with findings expected in late 2024 or early 2025, to evaluate the road's impact on local air quality.

Councillor Paul Garner, depute leader of Falkirk Council, highlighted the road’s potential to transform daily commutes and overall quality of life in Denny.

He said: "This new road is a game-changer for Denny. It not only alleviates traffic congestion but also promotes sustainable transportation options for our residents.

“The completion of the DEAR is a testament to our commitment to improving local infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for our community."

Funded by housing development and the council’s capital programme, the DEAR project represents the first major new link road to be constructed in the council area in the past decade and is a significant investment in the town’s infrastructure which the local authority say “will benefit future generations”.

Working collaboratively with the council’s Invest Division, RJ MacLeod Ltd, who has previously worked with Falkirk Council on projects such as the Helix and M876 slip road, delivered the main phase of the project on budget and ahead of the original schedule work.

In addition to its transport benefits, the DEAR project has brought several community benefits. RJ McLeod has taken on three full-time employees from the local area, hosted a careers event at Denny Primary School, provided Construction Skills Certification Scheme training to ten students at Denny High School, and supported two local social enterprises.