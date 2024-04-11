Falkirk Council: Demolition begins in Grangemouth town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over 16 weeks, contractors will level thesite removing this long-standing eyesore building of the Kerse Road block and La Porte Precinct.
This follows on from earlier regeneration construction work in the town centre to prepare premises for the relocation of those businesses who wanted involved in reinvigorating the retail heart of the area.
Other regeneration activities included the installation of free public Wi-fi and footfall sensors along with a character appraisal of key buildings.
Several businesses were relocated into the ‘retail core’ of the town centre including the Citizen’s Advice Bureau, who continue to provide valuable support to the community, and Kerries Cafe, which relocated from a small unit to a significantly larger unit allowing for the business to expand its offer to customers.
Funding for the £700,000 regeneration project is being provided by the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Capital Fund which aims to improve amenities, help regenerate town centres and boost their sustainability and success in the face of changing and evolving retail patterns.
Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: "The regeneration project in Grangemouth aims to respond to the high vacancy rates in the town centre and working with local businesses, come up with a reinvigorated offer to encourage higher footfall and investment.
“This, along with other future works, will certainly assist with the ongoing transformation of the wider Grangemouth area that is being progressed through various infrastructure projects such as the Falkirk Growth Deal Greener Grangemouth Programme which will unlock significant funding to deliver transformational economic, inclusive, and clean growth, making the area a smarter, greener, resilient, and more inclusive place."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.