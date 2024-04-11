Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 16 weeks, contractors will level thesite removing this long-standing eyesore building of the Kerse Road block and La Porte Precinct.

This follows on from earlier regeneration construction work in the town centre to prepare premises for the relocation of those businesses who wanted involved in reinvigorating the retail heart of the area.

Other regeneration activities included the installation of free public Wi-fi and footfall sensors along with a character appraisal of key buildings.

Pictured left to right are Bill Palombo from Citizen's Advice Bureau; Scott Hendry - project team; Council Cecil Leader Meiklejohn; Jacquie McArthur - project team; Craig Sharp - project team; and William Marchall - project team. Pic: Contributed

Several businesses were relocated into the ‘retail core’ of the town centre including the Citizen’s Advice Bureau, who continue to provide valuable support to the community, and Kerries Cafe, which relocated from a small unit to a significantly larger unit allowing for the business to expand its offer to customers.

Funding for the £700,000 regeneration project is being provided by the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Capital Fund which aims to improve amenities, help regenerate town centres and boost their sustainability and success in the face of changing and evolving retail patterns.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: "The regeneration project in Grangemouth aims to respond to the high vacancy rates in the town centre and working with local businesses, come up with a reinvigorated offer to encourage higher footfall and investment.

