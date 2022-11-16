The application, by George Russell Construction Ltd, should have been considered by members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee on Wednesday but the applicant’s agent asked for a continuation.

David Jones said that there were “a number of factors we are still working on” before they were ready to make a presentation for the committee.

The Pineapple, near the village of Airth, is one of the area’s most recognisable attractions. But the folly has never had a visitor centre and the applicant believes better facilities, including a cafe and toilets and improved parking, will be real asset to the area.

The plans for a visitor centre, cafe and housing have yet to be decided on

In order to fund the development and road improvements, however, there are also plans to build 82 bungalows. The developers had suggested these should be restricted to people aged over-55 which has raised concerns that it would put pressure on local health services.

The report to councillors also states that enforcing the over-55s only rule would be difficult once the houses are sold and “problems cannot be ruled out”.

The National Trust for Scotland, which owns the Pineapple, also objected to the application saying it “appears only to have a tenuous connection” to the attraction and adding that “the proposal is perhaps best understood as a cafe and retail use”.