The council’s planning review body met on Tuesday to discuss three appeals, including one from the Orchard Hotel in Falkirk.

However, they agreed not to proceed as new planning guidance – National Planning Framework 4 – was introduced this month, which could affect any decision made. Officers said it would take some time to go through the national framework and make sure local policies align with it.

Councillors agreed that it was disappointing not to be able to proceed but agreed it was sensible to wait. They agreed to use the time to visit the three sites being reviewed.

The owners of the Orchard Hotel were refused retrospective planning permission last year for its beer garden

The Planning Review Committee considers appeals for decisions that were taken by council planning staff under delegated powers.