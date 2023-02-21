Falkirk Council: Decision on Orchard beer garden plans on hold and here's why
A meeting to discuss a town centre pub’s controversial planning application to keep its newly built beer garden has been postponed.
The council’s planning review body met on Tuesday to discuss three appeals, including one from the Orchard Hotel in Falkirk.
However, they agreed not to proceed as new planning guidance – National Planning Framework 4 – was introduced this month, which could affect any decision made. Officers said it would take some time to go through the national framework and make sure local policies align with it.
Councillors agreed that it was disappointing not to be able to proceed but agreed it was sensible to wait. They agreed to use the time to visit the three sites being reviewed.
The Planning Review Committee considers appeals for decisions that were taken by council planning staff under delegated powers.
The agenda included an appeal from the Orchard Hotel, 2 Kerse Lane, Falkirk, which was refused retrospective planning permission last year to keep a beer garden, created in its car park area over lockdown.