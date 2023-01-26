Members of the education, children and young people’s executive, which meets on Tuesday, will be asked to declare the empty football centre surplus to requirements.

Members will also be asked for permission to dispose of the former Heathrigg Nursery School, Slamannan, as it is no longer used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The football centre, on the site of the old Denny High School, has been closed since March 2020 and councillors previously heard that it would require “signficant investment” if it was ever to be considered for reopening.

Denny football centre looks set to close

The former Heathrigg Nursery School, Slamannan, closed in August 2018 as a new early years centre had been created within Slamannan Primary School.

The premises were used for a short time by the Improvement and Well-being Service (IWBS) but this service moved to its Laurieston Campus early in 2020 and has operated from there since then.

As both properties are now unused by Children’s Services, members of the education executive will be asked to agree that they be disposed of.