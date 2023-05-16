Following public consultation, and despite many of those responding being against the move, the recommendation from council officials is that the proposal goes ahead in a phased annual basis.

If agreed by councillors, Grangemouth High School’s pool will close from August this year.

The director of children’s services will then undertake further assessment of the other three pools under threat – at Falkirk, Graeme and Larbert High Schools – before bringing a report back to council later this year for a phased closure programme from August 2024.

Two years ago the council agreed as part of the Strategic Property Review (SPR) to consider a rationalisation of the swimming pool portfolio across the Falkirk area.

The local authority has a projected funding gap of almost £64 million over the next four years and by closing the identified pools over this period a saving of £400,000 could be made. It is also needs to address carbon emissions as part of its climate change targets – the swimming pool portfolio currently accounts for 11 per cent of the council’s CO2 emissions and by closing the four pools it is estimated there would be a five per cent energy saving.

The report going to councillors states: “Whilst it is recognised and accepted that any pool closures will have an impact on local schools, communities and sports groups, the financial pressure on the council to make significant savings over the next few years remains a priority.”

From data gathered from 11 local authorities, it shows that Falkirk has the third most generous provision of swimming pools per head of population, with a significant gap back to fourth place. Only West Lothian and Stirling have better provision.

The report states sport and leisure staff impacted by the Grangemouth HS pool closure would be offered alternative posts via redeployment. There will be no compulsory redundancies.

There were 855 responses received as part of the SPR consultation covering all properties, including the school swimming pools. The majority of concerns over the proposed pool closures were around swimming being a life skill and all pupils should have equal access to swimming lessons. There were also fears over the Impact to physical and mental health and wellbeing, as well as the impact on curriculum delivery with the additional time required to walk or transport pupils to another pool.

Earlier this year both Labour and Conservative councillors said they would vote against the proposal. Tory councillor James Bundy, said they had come to their decision after listening to interested parties, adding: “Conservative councillors will be voting to keep all four school swimming pools currently under threat open. We have come to this conclusion after listening carefully to the well-articulated views of parents, pupils, teachers, and community users who use these swimming pools.”

Councillor Jack Redmond previously said: “Many athletes have practised and competed in pools in the Falkirk area over the years. Some have gone on to national and international competition successes. This opportunity should not be denied to future children and young people in the area.”