Many people found they were unable to pay by debit card at Falkirk Council venues last week.

The issue, which lasted for 24 hours, affected many sports centres, the Helix visitor centre and other council-run buildings.

Signs saying “cash only” were quickly put up to alert the public.

The issue was caused by the failure by the council to pay a bill. However, the local authority said the issue was due to the supplier’s error and has now been fixed.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said “We could not process card payments yesterday at multiple different venues due to an issue with our supplier.

“We recently set up some new accounts with the supplier as part of a new booking system. Unfortunately the supplier entered an incorrect sort code on one of our accounts which prevented the invoice from them being paid by Direct Debit.