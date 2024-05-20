Falkirk Council: Debit card issue at council-run venues caused by wrong sort code on bill
and live on Freeview channel 276
The issue, which lasted for 24 hours, affected many sports centres, the Helix visitor centre and other council-run buildings.
Signs saying “cash only” were quickly put up to alert the public.
The issue was caused by the failure by the council to pay a bill. However, the local authority said the issue was due to the supplier’s error and has now been fixed.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said “We could not process card payments yesterday at multiple different venues due to an issue with our supplier.
“We recently set up some new accounts with the supplier as part of a new booking system. Unfortunately the supplier entered an incorrect sort code on one of our accounts which prevented the invoice from them being paid by Direct Debit.
“The issue was resolved within 24 hours and all card payment solutions are now functioning normally.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.