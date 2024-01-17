Councillors will visit the site of a telecommunications mast in Brightons after neighbours objected.

A retrospective application from CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd was to have been heard by Falkirk Council’s planning committee today (Wednesday).

However, the committee’s convener, Baillie Billy Buchanan, suggested it would be better for members to go and see the area in question before making a decision.

The application is for the installation of telecommunications apparatus including monopole and associated cabinets at a site to the south of Kirklea, Maddiston Road, Brightons.

The controversial mobile mast in Maddiston Road near Brighton Cross. Pic: Michael Gillen

Approval was granted in 2021 for the equipment but services below ground meant it could not be erected and was instead built nearby.

Brightons Community Council has raised concerns about the mast, which towers over lampposts and trees nearby.

Four objections have been received from members of the public, one of whom asked permission to speak to the planning committee about his concerns.

Councillor Jack Redmond suggested that the objector be allowed to address the committee but most members felt it was better to have the visit first and then a discussion on the matter.