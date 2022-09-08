Falkirk Council: Councillor joins postal workers on picket line

Labour councillor Alan Nimmo attended the picket lines firstly in Grangemouth, the area he represents, and then in Falkirk town centre.

The ongoing dispute began with two strike dates in August and are continuing today and tomorrow (Friday, September 9).

Councillor Nimmo said the main talking point on the Communication Workers Union (CWU) picket line was the cost of living crisis and how it was affecting them.

Councillor Alan Nimmo (Lab, Grangemouth) on the picket line in outside Grangemouth post office

He added that the striking Royal Mail workers he had spoken to on the picket line “were hopeful” their action would be successful.

He said: “I took the opportunity to speak to some of the members, just to gauge what their opinions were.

“There are obviously negotiations still ongoing but they are quite prepared to go the whole hog and see the industrial action through.

“Obviously any industrial action, like strikes, is a last resort and they realise that but it’s come to a point where they were left with no other option – especially with the cost of living and inflation.”

CWU trade union, which represents the postal workers, balloted members on strike action over a two per cent pay rise, which Royal Mail bosses tried to impose without consulting the union. The decision to strike came after a ballot which saw members vote by 97.6 per cent for the industrial action on a 77 per cent turnout.