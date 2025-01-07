Falkirk Council could give green light for Black Loch holiday plans

By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Jan 2025, 17:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Holiday cabins and a new restaurant beside a remote Falkirk lochside could soon become a reality as councillors are expected to make a decision on the proposals next week.

RWD Group’s ambitions to develop an area beside the Black Loch, just outside Limerigg, will be considered by Falkirk Council’s planning committee on January 15.

The property developers bought Black Loch Fishery in 2022 but it has since closed, although the wider area around the loch remains popular with wild swimmers, fishermen and walkers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application site is to the south of the B825, near its junction with the B8022 at Limerigg village and on the border with North Lanarkshire’s council area.

REWD want to build holiday cottages at the Black Loch. Pic: Michael GillenREWD want to build holiday cottages at the Black Loch. Pic: Michael Gillen
REWD want to build holiday cottages at the Black Loch. Pic: Michael Gillen

At the moment, there is a boathouse providing equipment storage, toilets, and changing facilities and an jetty for boat mooring.

The application seeks full planning permission to construct a restaurant and 12 holiday lodges, upgrade and extend the existing boathouse, and undertake associated works such as construction of a play area, provision of car-parking, and landscaping.

Plans show that 84 parking spaces are being proposed – 36 for the proposed restaurant, 24 for the proposed holiday lodges, and 24 for the existing jetty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application was to have been considered in November but members agreed to hold a site visit before making any decision, and this took place on November 25.

Falkirk Council’s planning officers are recommending that the development gets the green light, on condition that investigations to establish the risks posed by coal mining activity are carried out.

If permission is granted, they will also insist that no development work should take place until the existing private access from the B825 has been upgraded satisfactorily.

Falkirk Council’s planning committee meets on Wednesday, January 15 at 10 am in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the council’s YouTube channel.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilFalkirk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice