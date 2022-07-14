Falkirk Council: Controversial Stenhousemuir greenbelt application goes to appeal

The plans for the new homes on Bensfield Farm – close to Redpath Drive, Stenhousemuir – sparked a petition that gathered more than 1700 signatures when they were first revealed.

Many residents feared the new housing would mean the loss of a favourite walking route – known as the Squiggly – and there were also concerns that the development would put yet more pressure on health services and schools.

Miller Homes has now lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government Planning & Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) on the grounds that Falkirk Council has not determined their planning application.

Miller Homes will appeal a planning decision as they bid to build homes near the Squiggly pathway

This appeal takes the decision out of Falkirk Council’s hands as it is ‘deemed to have been refused’.

Councillors will, however, have a chance to make their views on the application known at the next available planning committee.

Falkirk Council will be asked to give a response to the appeal and this will be considered as part of the evidence by the DPEA.

The council’s report will include an assessment of how the proposals will fit in with the local development plan and examine other material planning considerations.

Copies of all written representations that were received by the council will also be passed on. People who wish to make further comments can still do so, although these must now be made to the DPEA, not the council.