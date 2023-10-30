News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council continues to help children fleeing Ukraine and young asylum seekers

Falkirk Council has helped over 50 families who have fled war-torn Ukraine.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 30th Oct 2023, 18:32 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 18:32 GMT
A report to next week’s education, children and young people executive highlights how the local authority is continuing to support families fleeing the conflict in their homeland.

The families, which includes 52 children, are being supported in Welcome Hub accommodation which will be funded via the Home Office and Scottish Government until December 2024.

In addition, Falkirk Council has 90 young people from Ukraine currently placed in local schools and nurseries and has received funding of £412,756 from the UK Home Office to provide education support to these pupils and their families.

Falkirk Council has supported 50 families who have fled the war in Ukraine. Pic: Contributed
Falkirk Council has supported 50 families who have fled the war in Ukraine. Pic: Contributed

The report also highlights the National Transfer Scheme (NTS) that sees Falkirk Council offering care and a new home to 12 young people who are asylum seekers.

NTS is a Home Office mandated protocol, where children seeking asylum, who have arrived by small boats and accommodated in emergency accommodation, are transferred to the care of another local authority who assume full responsibility for them as looked after children.

The report outlines that two additional social work assistant posts have been recruited to offer support to the children and young people.

Sara Lacey, head of social work for children’s services said: “The report focusses on the positive work Falkirk Council is taking forward to support children and young people who have experienced very difficult circumstances. We hope members will recognise the work to date and our ongoing support in helping to bring stability to the individuals and families.”

