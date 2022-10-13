Falkirk Council: Consultation on sale of Denny Town House

Falkirk Council has launched a public consultation for the proposed sale of the building located at the junction of Glasgow Road and Town House Street.

Denny Town House with associated ground form part of the Common Good of the former Burgh of Denny and Dunipace.

The council decided in May last year as part of a strategic property review to close the building.

Denny Town House could be sold off

It was initially used as the meeting place of the former burgh council, but following the formation of Falkirk District Council it was no longer needed for this and subsequently used as a base for Falkirk Council’s social work services.

Now underway, the eight-week consultation is seeking views on the proposal before any final decision can be made. Consultation closes on December 9.