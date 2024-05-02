Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One parent branded the plans ‘disgraceful’, while a local councillor said her inbox was full of complaints about the plans, which would see pupils finishing at 12.30pm every Friday.

Details of proposals for what Falkirk Council calls the asymmetric week will start to be shared with parents from next Thursday.

Falkirk Council says that the proposals have been developed by a lead group of headteachers and senior council officers and that they will be sharing details with parents, carers and pupils.

Consultation on Falkirk Council's controversial plans to cut the school week begin later this months. Pic: AdobeStock

Critics say this would mean a cut of ten per cent in teaching time for pupils.

With a £62 million gap between spending and income, the council is finding it increasingly hard to find cuts that will help balance the books. With education taking by far the largest share of council expenditure, the service has been set a target of saving £40 million over five years.

It had hoped to introduce the change as part of this year’s budget process but a letter from the Cabinet Secretary for Education made clear that this would not be acceptable to the Scottish Government.

But the Scottish Government minister is not the only critic of the plans.

This is not a new proposal for Falkirk Council. In 2014, when it was first suggested, the council backed down after an outcry with parents holding demonstrations and photo calls for the press.

At that time, mum-of-three Margaret Wilson was so outraged by the proposal that she set up Falkirk Area Parents Forum.

She went on to become the chair of the National Parent Forum of Scotland – being awarded an MBE for her services – and now says she can’t believe the proposal has returned.

Mrs Wilson said: “I just think it’s disgraceful that they are even putting it on the table.

“All of the parents came together in 2014 and we managed to get the proposal overturned.

“I know there has to be cuts and education is the biggest part of the budget but to cut children’s education – I just cannot see how this will work.

“I know there has been a half-day in West Lothian for many years but that is because they start some days earlier and finish later, so the children aren’t actually losing out on any education.”

Mrs Wilson will attend a briefing for parent council chairs but she says she cannot see how that she will be persuaded that it is a good idea.

She says that parents who are strongly opposed to the change should write directly to their local councillors as they are the ones who will ultimately make the decision.

Councillor Laura Murtagh, who unsuccessfully tried to get the council to debate the proposals at a meeting of the Education, Children and Young People executive says her inbox is already full of emails from parents who are outraged at the idea of a cut in teaching time.

The Independent councillor said: “While I would urge all members of the public with an interest in this matter to engage fully in any public consultation events and questionnaires in coming weeks and months, there remain a great deal of questions in need of answer.

“Although some details on the engagement timetable have now been released to parents, one comment I received from a parent council chair was that they were “horrified at the timescales we have and the notice we have been given and feel in no way can this lead to an informed and inclusive debate”.

“While I am committed to scrutinising all the detail of any proposal which comes forward, and in particular reflecting on the consultation results, as a matter of principle I cannot see any circumstances where I would support a reduction in learning hours available to Falkirk’s children.”

But Falkirk Council says that the financial circumstances mean that this is the best option available.

In laying out their case for this year’s budget proposals, they warn: “The alternatives to this proposal would be direct cuts in staff and cessation of non-statutory services and supports.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “They place the maintenance of curriculum, improving outcomes for our children and young people at its heart, with the context of a fast-changing landscape in how education is delivered.

“We need to take on board the views of those who deliver education to our young people and focus on their outcomes.”

“Parent Council Chairs will receive a briefing on May 9 and there will be Parent Forum meetings in all educational establishments between May 13 and May 17.

“Individual headteachers and heads of establishment will confirm details with their parents in due course.

“Information will also be published on the Council website at this time for those unable to make the meeting, where an explanatory video and set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) will help to explain the process.

“Details on how to provide feedback will also be found on the website.

“Whilst there are Falkirk specific nuances to these proposals, currently eight other local authorities in Scotland deliver similar models in their education provision, with several others looking to move to similar or the same models in the coming years.

“We also believe there are some local authorities who deliver a mix of the proposed model, and the current model we have in Falkirk Council, across their establishments.

“In addition, the Council’s Participate+ system will go live on May 13 and close on June 5. Young people in ALL schools will be able to have their say between May 20 – 24.”