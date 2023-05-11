Falkirk Council: Consultation finds majority against changes to school bus service

Of 1713 responses from individuals, 1459 were against the changes, with 183 in favour and 61 expressing no preference.

The six-week consultation was seeking views on changes that would mean increasing the distance at which pupils are entitled to free bus travel to and from school. If approved, the only pupils eligible for a season ticket will be those at primary who live more than two miles from their school and three miles for secondary pupils, by the nearest safe walking route.

Falkirk Council – which has a £63 million budget gap to meet – points out that what it is proposing is still more generous than the statutory requirements. However, the change could also impact on children who currently pay or use Under-22 bus passes as up to 33 council-funded bus routes could be cut altogether.

Hundreds of pupils could be affected. File pic.

Sixteen groups and organisations also responded formally, including eight parent councils who did not support the proposals and one that did.

The Roman Catholic Church also submitted a response objecting to the changes which it believes will impact Catholic schools to a greater extent as children often travel further to attend their chosen school.

Three community councils were also against the proposal, with one, Grangemouth, taking a neutral position.

The issue raised most was the length of time it would take to cover the distance for children, especially during winter months. Safe routes were also a big concern for many of those responding.

The consultation response shows that seven routes that people have raised concerns about are currently being assessed by roads engineers: • Drove Loan (Bonnybridge to Denny High School); Salmon Inn Road/Gransable Road; Torwood to Larbert Village; Bellsdyke Road; Redding Road (B805) and Redding Main Street; Maddiston to Braes High School; and Letham to Airth Primary.

Other routes that are currently being assessed for safety are: Dunmore to Airth; Rumford to Braes High School (this will be covered in the Maddiston to Braes HS route assessment); all rounds round the Rosebank Roundabout, Camelon; Benny T’s roundabout; and Jenkinson Drive to Westquarter Primary.

A separate report was also undertaken by Education Scotland.

The HM Inspectors agree that the council’s proposal is in line with national guidance and statutory walking distances but noted that “almost all stakeholders have raised significant concerns should the proposal be approved”.

Its report states: “These concerns include whether there are safe routes to school and sufficient public transport to meet any increase in demand. Stakeholders raised concerns about a potential negative impact on pupils’ attendance and attainment and on those of Roman Catholic faith.

“They are also worried that the proposal may disproportionally impact on those families who are already experiencing disadvantage. Should the proposal proceed, the council should work with stakeholders to find ways to mitigate these potential issues.

“HM Inspectors agree there are potential benefits to more active forms of travel to school. However, overall, HM Inspectors do not consider that the council have sufficiently demonstrated that the potential educational benefits from this proposal outweigh the concerns raised by stakeholders.

“It will be important for the council to undertake equality and poverty impact assessments and consider climate change implications to inform whether to proceed with this proposal.”

Falkirk Council Education, Children and Young People Executive will discuss the proposal on May 30.