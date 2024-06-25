Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Falkirk Council officials could be accused of letting the grass grow under their feet – but they say it’s all the safety of staff and the environment.

A resident queried why weeds were now growing in Denny Cemetery as the usual spraying of pesticides appeared to have been halted.

A bereavement services officer replied saying it was a decision taken for all the council’s 13 cemeteries.

They stated: “Application of herbicide in all of the council’s cemeteries has been stopped temporarily as a review of herbicide use is being carried out.

Despite the membrane and chips being placed to make gardens low maintenance, weeds are over knee high in some streets. Pic: Michael Gillen

"Staff are re-assessing the different herbicides that are used in terms of efficacy, environmental impact and safe use by cemetery operatives.

"It is important that adverse impact on the environment is kept to a minimum and staff are trained and equipped properly so that any risk to them and to the public is minimised."

However, the concerned local said he couldn’t understand the response as the same pesticide was being used by workers in the parks department where it appeared there was no decision taken to halt spraying, albeit temporarily.

He added: “I feel sorry for the staff as they do an excellent job and this crazy decision is making the cemeteries look so untidy.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson confirmed: “We have temporarily stopped the use of herbicides in our cemeteries as a precaution and we are undertaking a review of the products that we use.

We are mindful that any herbicide that we use is fully assessed and that staff are trained and equipped with the right equipment to use these products safely and the risk to the environment and the public is minimised.

“We expect our review to be concluded in the next two weeks and to restart our programme of treating specific areas.”

Elsewhere across the district a decision taken around 2013 to enclose the gardens of council properties with fences or walls and provide stone chips in front gardens in a bid to improve their overall look of communities appears to not to be doing the intended job.

The membrane put down under the chips needs to be thick enough to stop weeds growing through – but in streets across Falkirk Council area there are many local authority properties where the front gardens are more than knee high in weeds.

The council says for now, it has no plans to spray the weeds in a bid to improve the garden spaces.

However, it did add that it’s garden aid process was being reviewed. This is where residents in receipt of community care support get their grass cut every two weeks and hedges cut twice a year. The spokesperson added: “We currently have no policy to spray gardens, however we have carried out a single spray on a disabled tenant’s garden as a pilot project to check if herbicides can reduce weed growth.