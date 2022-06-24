Falkirk Council: Conservatives slam COSLA appointment

SNP councillor Shona Morrison, of Moray Council, was elected as the 16th President of COSLA following a meeting of the full convention in Edinburgh last Friday.

Conservative councillor James Kerr said: “In recent years, COSLA has been vocal in their opposition to the catastrophic cuts to local government from Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP Government.

“The SNP’s taking over of the COSLA presidency, however, is a hammer blow to local government finance. Hopefully the new President will abandon following SNP party lines, and stand up to the cuts to local government being presided over by her party colleagues.”

Councillor James Kerr has hit out at the COSLA appointment

The appointment, which was announced last week by COSLA, caused controversy. However, after the meeting Councillor Morrison said that her focus was going to be on ‘Team Local Government’, rather than her party.

She said: “I am honoured to be elected President of COSLA and excited to take on this opportunity in one of the top political jobs in Scotland.

“I look forward to continuing the progress which has already been made on a cross party basis over the last five-year term.

“I am clear about the pressures faced by Local Government and the challenges and opportunities ahead. This is an important job and a challenge I will relish and give my all to. I am a politician and a member of a political party, however my focus in this role will be on the ‘Team Local Government’.