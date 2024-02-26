Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Claire Mackie-Brown says she will now serve the Upper Braes as an independent councillor but stressed she remains on good terms with her former group colleagues.

Mrs Mackie-Brown was elected as a Conservative councillor at the last election, two years ago in May.

She would not be drawn on what prompted her to make the decision.

Before becoming a councillor, Claire Mackie-Brown led the fuel protest group, Falkirk's Forgotten Villages: Pic: Alan Murray

Before becoming a councillor, she led the campaign group, Falkirk’s Forgotten Villages, highlighting fuel poverty for people in the Upper Braes who were facing massive electricity bills in an area with no gas.

Announcing her decision on social media, she said: “This has not been an easy decision for me but feel it vital to be true to the promises and principles on which I stood at the last election.

“I am confident that this is the right decision for me in continuing to represent my valued constituents to the best of my ability and in scrutinising the decision making of the council at all levels.

“I care enormously about the people and ward I represent and hope that this decision represents the best opportunity for me to be able to make a positive difference to local communities across the Upper Braes.”

Her resignation from the Conservative group will make any voting at Falkirk Council even more difficult to predict, as she joins the ranks of the independents.

The minority SNP administration now has 11 councillors and if the four remaining Conservatives support them, that would total 15 votes.