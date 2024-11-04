Claims that Falkirk Council is looking at selling off Callendar House have been rubbished by the local authority.

Officials have said the rumours are false and causing “unnecessary distress” to staff who work at the historic landmark.

They added that they are currently looking at how Callendar House can be made an even more attractive venue.

A post on Sunday on the Heritage Falkirk Facebook page left council officials angry, while Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, the council leader who is name checked in the piece, said she is “fully supportive” of Callendar House and against any idea of selling it off to the highest bidder.

Falkirk Council said Callendar House is definitely not for sale. Pic: Michael Gillen

The post said: “Rumours are abound that Falkirk Council are considering putting the iconic Callendar House up for sale.

"Over the past year numerous community centres and council facilities have been closed in a bid to save money that the council is haemorrhaging.

"If the rumours are true then this would be one of the biggest blows to Falkirk’s culture in years

“It would also mean that Falkirk Council leader Cllr Meiklejohn would usher in a great cultural depression..

“We urge all residents to contact their local councillors objecting to any such plans and demand the mismanagement of Callendar House end and be better managed going forward and return it to a four star facility it was in the 1990s.”

But Malcolm Bennie, the council’s director of place services, said there was no truth in the comments, adding: “The rumours about Callendar House are false and cause unnecessary distress and anxiety to the Council employees at the venue, and to the many thousands of visitors who use the House and its surrounding grounds.

“The facts are the Callendar Park Masterplan was recently approved by council, and the house and its continued use is central to those agreed ambitions. Building upon that, officerscare actively exploring how we could revamp the exhibition and display areas, how we could attract external funding for improvements to the historic building, and how we can make the best possible use of Callendar House to build on our already strong tourism offer in the Falkirk area.

“I would ask those who hold affection for Callendar House to support and engage with those activities so together we can ensure a strong and successful venue moving forward.”

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn said ‘I am fully supportive of the work that is going on to look at the reinvention of Callendar House. It has been some time since the exhibition has been upgraded and believe we can make much more of House as a destination and venue, which will help to enhancing the Park’s masterplan.

"I would not have suggested nor in deed the supported the sale of Callendar House as it I believe it is integral to the people and place that is Falkirk and its districts.”

In 1963 the then Falkirk Burgh Council used a compulsory purchase order to buy Callendar House.

It took eight years and much work to turn what was an abandoned building into a museum and visitor centre, opening in 1998.

Much of the remaining ground is still owned by Callendar Estates