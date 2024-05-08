Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special hearing was held by Falkirk Council yesterday (Tuesday) to gather information about Barleyfield Development’s plans to build 21 houses on land to the east of 20 Bankview Terrace, Dennyloanhead.

Moira Grant, a member of Falkirk Wildlife Conservation Group and a ‘hedgehog champion’ with the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, said the development would mean yet more loss of territory for hedgehogs, which are now officially classed as vulnerable to extinction in the UK.

She said: “Loss of a site like this would not just affect hedgehogs on this site but would also affect hedgehogs over a larger area.”

A wildlife group expressed concerns the housing development could impact on the hedgehog community. File pic

She criticised the lack of consultation with local wildlife groups and said the ecological appraisal was “not really comprehensive”.

“On behalf of a species that has existed for millions of years in the UK and which is now sadly at risk of extinction in the UK, I would ask that when the decision is made that members refuse the application.”

David Jones on behalf of applicant Barleyfield Developments told councillors that the development, for a mix of one and two bedroom bungalows, was for “non-productive, vacant land” in Dennyloanhead that was “close to services, shops and public transport”.

He said the bungalows would be “targeted primarily at a maturing, older market” where research has highlighted a growing need for smaller, adaptable properties.

However, he added that there would be no restrictions on who can buy or live in the houses.

“It will bring back into use an otherwise disused land area, incapable of any form of agricultural use, whilst meeting a current need for smaller, adaptable homes,” he said.

The application is for planning permission in principle and Mr Jones added that they are currently speaking to Falkirk Council’s roads officers to ensure plans for access to the site would be approved.

The developers have pledged to make contributions to the wider road network, school infrastructure and affordable housing and will also contribute to the work of the nearby Dennloanhead Community Hall.

Also objecting was Louise Montgomery, who lives nearby, who criticised the lack of consultation with the local community.

She said the road was already busy with traffic from the nearby motorway and she also had concerns about the impact that construction work would have on traffic.

Mrs Montgomery also highlighted the other wildlife, including deer, that frequent the area and said she was also concerned about the pressure on doctors and schools.

But there was support from local residents, Gillian and Alistair McDonald, who said they have been looking for suitable bungalow accommodation for elderly parents and finding it “extremely difficult”.

Mr McDonald said: “From my point of view, this type of housing is really, really needed.”

The evening was a chance for councillors to get more information and Provost Robert Bissett asked what the developer could do to protect the hedgehogs.

Mr Jones said that mitigation measures could include the introduction of ‘hedgehog hotels’, which would provide “nesting sites and safe and secure areas for the hedgehogs to pass through”.

He assured the Provost that the developer was happy to liaise with wildlife organisations to ensure hedgehogs would be protected.

Members also requested more information about the road layout for the site.