Rannoch Park in Grangemouth will receive half of the money to run a project focussing on reducing the impacts of heavy rainfall and supporting climate adaptation and resilience in the area.

There will also be work to strengthen the environmental buffer between the park and roads to the southern edge with woodland expansion to mitigate negative impacts of noise/air pollution by reducing visual movement of vehicles and reduce flood extent area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new orchard will be planted and there will be wetland scraping in the western part of the site to accommodate surface water flooding and additional habitat.

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rannoch Park is to have £70,000 investment to improve it for the community. Pic: Falkirk Council

There will also be more diversity in planting of shrubs and trees to give seasonal interest.

The remaining £70,000 will be invested in Bainsford and Langlees where local residents will help create a plan to to research and better understand the heritage of their local area and identify the actions needed to make their area more resilient to climate change.

In addition a youth panel will be recruited from the local community to feed into and support plan-making decisions; a funding pot will be handed to the community for them to decide on which heritage projects should be prioritised for delivery; and a separate youth micro-grant fund will be administered by the youth panel to fund their distinct priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding for both of the projects, which is part of a wider £1.6 million investment in the Inner Forth area, has come from Climate FORTH (Furthering Our Resilience Through Heritage) and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: "Both these projects will undoubtedly support local communities and enhance their understanding of their heritage as well as mitigate for climate change happening right now. It's great to see how young people will have a direct say in how funding can be used to help meet their priorities moving forward."