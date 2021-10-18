Falkirk Council clears up confusion over 'repositioned' public bins
The local authority has moved to clear confusion over the apparent removal of bins from roads near Falkirk town centre.
Concern was raised after waste receptacles disappeared from Maggie Wood's Loan and Westburn Avenue.
Some residents mistakenly believed the bins had been taken away permanently.
However, a Falkirk Council spokeswoman said: “There are 16 bins in Westburn Avenue between Falkirk Hospital and Blinkbonny Road.
“We haven’t reduced the number of bins, however, we have recently repositioned these to allow for the maximum amount of litter to be captured.”