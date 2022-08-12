Falkirk Council: Clean up fund welcomes applications

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Council’s Environment Improvement Fund is now open to local businesses, individuals, community groups, schools and landowners who want to clean up their areas.

The fund, which has £50,000 every year to be given in the form of grants of up to £5000, was set up last year.

Successful projects who have already picked up some of the cash include Grangemouth’s Friends of Inchyra Park, who were able to buy a new trailer that has proved very useful in their work to clear up the park.

Friends of Inchyra Park with their new trailer

They are sharing the trailer with the Glitter community group who host regular litter picking events across Grangemouth.

Other community groups who have benefited include members of the Tidy, Clean and Green community group in Camelon.

Councillor Paul Garner said: “The Environmental Improvement Fund gives the opportunity for local groups, individuals and communities to come together to keep our environment clean and tidy.

“Not only will it promote sustainability and empower our communities, but it will also encourage people to take pride in their local area, so if you have an idea for a project, get in touch and apply.”

Funding can be used for:

purchasing tools for regular clean-ups such as litter picking hoops, litter pickers or hi-vis vests hire of waste equipment waste disposal costs, such as private skip hire anti-flytipping measures such as installation of physical barriers, local campaigns, signage, or purchase of camera equipment/trail cameras clearance where landownership cannot be readily established bin security eg locks educational workshop costs eg staff material costs to enhance/improve elements of an existing project can be considered

Through the fund, the council has also provided equipment such as litter pickers and hoops to organisations, community groups, schools and nurseries.