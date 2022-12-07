Falkirk Council: Charges for garden waste collections and special uplifts to be introduced

The new charges were agreed at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive on Tuesday, although Independent councillor Robert Spears said he feared they could become “a fly-tippers’ charter.”

Director of place services, Malcolm Bennie, said that charges for garden waste and special uplifts are common throughout Scotland and there was no reason to suppose they would not work in Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Iain Sinclair, the SNP spokesperson on climate change, said he recognised councillors were being asked to take “difficult and unpopular decisions” but added: “our role is to ensure that services continue to be delivered.”

Falkirk Council is to charge for garden waste bin collections, but the charge will be less than originally proposed.

However, the charges won’t be as much as first proposed. The annual fee for brown bin collections in Falkirk will be £25, rather than £35 as originally proposed (£12.50 for those on eligible benefits).

There will now be no free uplifts at all but the charge for each uplift – with a maximum of five items – will remain at £35. Residents on eligible benefits will be entitled to one free uplift a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Conservative group supported the SNP administration’s proposals, but successfully proposed lower charges.

After the vote, councillor James Bundy, environment spokesperson for the Falkirk Conservatives, said: “Voting to introduce an annual brown bin charge is something that the Falkirk Conservatives did not want to do, but with the difficult financial situation that the council is in – caused by local government cuts by the SNP Government in Holyrood – we must be pragmatic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By reducing the amount the council will charge annually for brown bins, we have aimed to consider and balance the difficult financial situations faced by not only the council but by families across Falkirk.”

Councillor Robert Spears was not convinced that the changes would not have a negative impact. He said: “I would hate this to become a fly-tippers’ charter where we have no control because we’re charging people too much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was concerned that people would end up putting all of their waste into green bins, including garden rubbish.

Head of environment Douglas Gardiner acknowledged that was a “real possibility” and it does happen. But he said any additional costs are more than offset by the income from brown bins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Binnie said Falkirk was unusual in not charging for brown bin collection and special uplifts and said other councils had not experienced the huge problems that councillors were raising. He said: “It is something we will monitor to see if these things happen but there are no case studies to suggest it will.”

The SNP group also made a change to the original proposals, which had suggested scrapping the £50,000 environment improvement. Instead, they proposed reducing the fund to £20,000, which was supported by the Conservatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors also agreed to scrap the environmental enforcement team from summer 2023. The team of four’s primary role is to investigate fly tipping and littering offences and to issue fixed penalty notices where evidence allows. Members heard that the council is issuing an average of five fixed penalty notices per month for flytipping and this could be done by other council staff.