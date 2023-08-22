Members of Falkirk Council’s executive, which met on Tuesday, were asked to support a 20-year strategy to transform Falkirk town centre into a thriving destination.

In the main, councillors welcomed the 18 point plan that creates a framework to guide development in the years ahead.

It urges them to “be bold” and work with private investors to create more town centre homes and businesses, while also making public spaces attractive and welcoming, with an emphasis on the area’s unique heritage and culture.

Falkirk councillors have insisted that cars must remain a driving force in a vision to redevelop Falkirk town centre. Pic: Michael Gillen

The vision aims to tie in with plans for a new transport hub at Falkirk Grahamston, which is a key part of the area’s Growth Deal, with active travel a key part of those plans.

Members heard that extensive consultation with the public had been very well received and while some attending an exhibition said “this will never happen”, they had been persuaded that it was a vision worth supporting.

The council hopes that earlier agreement to build a replacement town hall on the site of Callendar Square shopping centre will be the catalyst for the development of a vibrant town centre that attracts people day and night.

However, the Conservative group questioned the fact that the report describes the town centre as “car-centric”.

Six months of consultation on the regenerations plans for the town centre took place, including this information session in Falkirk Trinity Church. Pic: Michael Gillen

Director of place services, Malcolm Bennie, pleaded with councillors not to be diverted “down a car parking route”, saying there will be plenty of opportunities to debate the detail of car access and parking.

He said: “I see this as a really exciting report that looks to try and imagine what Falkirk could be like in the next 20 to 30 years. The report is important for locking external funding because external funders will look to us to have a clear plan.

“We’ve really tried hard to work with the community to engage, to get their feedback. We do have a car parking strategy coming and I’d appeal for us not to get diverted down a car parking route.

“What we’re looking for is multi-travel access into Falkirk and the car will be part of that – this is more us coming together as a council to say ‘this is what Falkirk could be’. Please allow us to unlock the next step.”

However, the SNP administration supported a Conservative amendment that “notes its concern at the conclusion in the report that roads around the High Street are too “car-centric”.

Speaking after the debate, Councillor James Bundy (Conservative) said the council “cannot embrace an anti-car rhetoric”.

“With technological advancements making cars more environmentally friendly, the car is here to stay. To sustainably support Falkirk High Street, we must accept the reality that people use, and will continue to use, their cars.”

The leader of the Labour group, Councillor Anne Hannah, said she couldn’t see the point of the Conservative motion and her group did not support it.