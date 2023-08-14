Campaign group Falkirk Unbound is hosting the meeting on Friday, August 25, to discuss ’20-minute neighbourhoods’ in the local area, with the support of Falkirk District Action Group (FDAG).

FDAG founder Sharron McKean agreed to support the call for a meeting as she would like “a full and frank discussion” about the council’s plans for 20 minute neighbourhoods.

She said: “We’re not saying it’s a bad concept, having everything on your doorstep sounds fantastic – but they’re shutting everything down. They want us to use bus services but they are taking them away – it’s a bit of a contradiction.

The 20-minute neighbourhood concept is to encourage people not to use cars and to use facilities close to home. Pic: Michael Gillen

“There are lots of questions and we need some answers.”

Some people also believe the policy will lead to fines for car drivers, along similar lines to the low emissions zones in London.

Sharron says she was not aware of any consultation carried out by Falkirk Council in relation to 20-minute neighbourhoods.

However, the council says the references to 20-minute neighbourhoods were just part of a much bigger consultation locally on active travel and transport.

A spokesperson said: “Earlier this year we published our ten-year Local Transport Strategy part of which contained references to 20-minute neighbourhoods.

“This was done following public engagement and consultation (including surveys with residents and local businesses, along with focus groups held with a number of local interest groups) and this consultation focussed on active travel and transport in the Falkirk Council area, not about 20-minute neighbourhoods.

“The wider strategy outlines some of the improvements and opportunities to achieve a reduction in carbon emissions as well as a wider shift to more sustainable methods of active travel.

“Part of this will involve looking to change existing behaviour with the aim of helping to reduce the reliance on a car especially for shorter journeys. New infrastructure/design will also help.

“As with any significant change to existing arrangements, full public consultation would take place before any major development take place through the planning process.”