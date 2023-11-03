Falkirk Council: Camelon community planning event brought residents out - and a few witches
As the community planning process for the area began, Falkirk Council staff hosted a Halloween-themed drop-in event for residents of all ages.
The event was held in Camelon Education Centre and will lead to the eventual development of a Community Action Plan.
It provided a platform for everyone to receive essential information and kickstart conversations. Over 100 residents attended and discussed what they like about the area, what they think could be improved, and any ideas they may have for change.
There were lots of activities for children and young people to get involved in too, including face painting, pumpkin carving, treasure trail, and cookie decorating.
Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “The event was well attended, and it was heartening to see so many people take the opportunity to share their hopes, concerns, and ideas for a vibrant and prosperous Camelon.
“As we move forward in the community planning process, the feedback from the event and the responses from the online survey will be used to inform decision-making and the long-term vision for Camelon.”
For those who couldn’t make the event, there’s still an opportunity to contribute to Camelon’s future by taking part in an online survey. You can do this by visiting the Council’s consultation platform Participate+
The community action plan will be developed throughout 2024 by a working group comprised of a mixture of community members, volunteers and professionals from statutory and third sector organisations.