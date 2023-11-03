People in Camelon have the opportunity to get involved in the planning for the future of their community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the community planning process for the area began, Falkirk Council staff hosted a Halloween-themed drop-in event for residents of all ages.

The event was held in Camelon Education Centre and will lead to the eventual development of a Community Action Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It provided a platform for everyone to receive essential information and kickstart conversations. Over 100 residents attended and discussed what they like about the area, what they think could be improved, and any ideas they may have for change.

Falkirk Council Community Planning Policy staff hosting the event in Camelon. Pic: Michael Gillen

There were lots of activities for children and young people to get involved in too, including face painting, pumpkin carving, treasure trail, and cookie decorating.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “The event was well attended, and it was heartening to see so many people take the opportunity to share their hopes, concerns, and ideas for a vibrant and prosperous Camelon.

“As we move forward in the community planning process, the feedback from the event and the responses from the online survey will be used to inform decision-making and the long-term vision for Camelon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who couldn’t make the event, there’s still an opportunity to contribute to Camelon’s future by taking part in an online survey. You can do this by visiting the Council’s consultation platform Participate+