The motion, proposed by Councillor James Bundy, asked Falkirk Council to step in if the Scottish Government does not produce an economic impact assessment of what closure would mean.

But the meeting was told by Michael McGuinness, Falkirk Council’s head of climate change and growth, that the council is already liaising with Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise as they prepare an economic impact assessment.

Councillor Bundy’s motion also criticised a lack of transparency from the Grangemouth Future Industry Board (GFIB) which brings together public bodies including UK and Scottish governments and Falkirk Council.

Falkirk Council wants to safeguard the future of the Grangemouth refinery. Pic: Getty Images

The SNP council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, who is a member of GFIB, stressed that it is not a council body and there are elements that cannot be shared in the public domain.

However, she added that the government minister has made commitments that the board will meet more often and its membership will be increased.

“We don’t have an end date for the refinery yet but we do have the opportunity to plan for the future to ensure that there are no job losses and people are able to transition into alternative employment and our chemical industry in Grangemouth can thrive in a new, greener environment,” she said.

There was much agreement from councillors of all parties who agreed the need for Grangemouth to move away from oil and gas in the longer term while introducing green technology to keep highly skilled and well paid jobs in the area.

Major projects currently being planned for Grangemouth include the government-funded Growth Deal, the new Green Freeport and the massive flood protection scheme.

Independent Grangemouth councillor Robert Spears said it was “vital that the refinery remains open in a refinery capacity” and said all councillors must work together while these projects come to fruition.

“We’re not just saving our town, or our district, but our country,” he said.

“If the Freeport means Mr Radcliffe thinks he can bring oil in at a cut price, that does no auger well for any of us.”

Labour’s Grangemouth councillor Alan Nimmo said that he shares the concerns regarding the refinery, but wants more facts on what is being proposed.

“The oil refinery has been subject to a major lack of investment over the years and I am just concerned that this is maybe a ploy of Jim Radcliffe to get extra government funding from Westminster and/or the Scottish Government,” he said.

SNP councillors were not convinced that the motion was necessary and preferred to wait and see the promised economic impact assessment from the Scottish Government.

But other members backed Mr Bundy’s motion.

There was welcome for the changes being made to Grangemouth Future Industry Board.

Falkirk director of place, Malcolm Bennie, told members: “Whilst GFIB has been operating for several years there has been an acceptance that it has not been operating as desired.”

He said that a review has been undertaken and that includes more significant ministerial and business involvement.