Falkirk Council: Callers to main contact line face a seven minute wait on average for an answer

Councillors will get an in-depth look at how Falkirk Council’s contact centre is performing next week, after concerns were raised about long waits for callers.

A report going to the Scrutiny Committee on Thursday shows that the number of calls received by the contact centre in the past year has fallen slightly, as the council continues to move services online wherever possible.

The figures show that calls have dropped from 263,000 in 20/21 to 177,000 in 22/23.

Despite the decrease however, the latest figures show that the average waiting time for callers is now seven minutes – a significant increase on previous years.

The latest figures also show that around a third of all calls are not answered, although they are unable to say if this is because people choose to go online instead once they get the details.

The report to councillors shows that although there has been a reduction in call volumes over recent years, there has also been a significant reduction in call handling staff, “resulting in longer wait times and more calls going unanswered”.

However, the report adds that after difficulties in recruiting staff, new members have joined the team and should now be fully trained.

Members of the Scrutiny Committee will get the chance to ask questions about the report when they meet next Thursday.