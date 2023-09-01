News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council: Callers to main contact line face a seven minute wait on average for an answer

Callers to the main contact line for Falkirk Council services are having to wait an average of seven minutes to get through, after cuts to the number of staff answering the phones.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:27 BST

Councillors will get an in-depth look at how Falkirk Council’s contact centre is performing next week, after concerns were raised about long waits for callers.

A report going to the Scrutiny Committee on Thursday shows that the number of calls received by the contact centre in the past year has fallen slightly, as the council continues to move services online wherever possible.

The figures show that calls have dropped from 263,000 in 20/21 to 177,000 in 22/23.

Councillors will get an in-depth look at how Falkirk Council’s contact centre is performing next week. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Councillors will get an in-depth look at how Falkirk Council’s contact centre is performing next week. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Despite the decrease however, the latest figures show that the average waiting time for callers is now seven minutes – a significant increase on previous years.

The latest figures also show that around a third of all calls are not answered, although they are unable to say if this is because people choose to go online instead once they get the details.

The report to councillors shows that although there has been a reduction in call volumes over recent years, there has also been a significant reduction in call handling staff, “resulting in longer wait times and more calls going unanswered”.

However, the report adds that after difficulties in recruiting staff, new members have joined the team and should now be fully trained.

Members of the Scrutiny Committee will get the chance to ask questions about the report when they meet next Thursday.

The meeting will be held in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth at 10 am on September 7 and will be livestreamed on the council’s YouTube channel.

