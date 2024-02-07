Falkirk Council: Call for more info on planned refinery closure
Energy giants Petroineos announced in November that the refinery could close by spring 2025, with plans for the site to become an oil import terminal.
Conservative councillor James Bundy says any closure could have “great consequences for local jobs and have a hugely detrimental impact on the local, Scottish, and British economy”.
In a motion that will be discussed by Falkirk Council’s executive next Tuesday, he says he is “concerned about the lack of transparency from Grangemouth Future Industry Board about the effortsbeing made to try and save Grangemouth refinery”.
The Grangemouth refinery is owned by Petroineos – a joint venture between Ineos and Chinese state-owned PetroChina.
Grangemouth Future Industry Board brings together representatives from the Scottish Government; Falkirk Council; Scottish Enterprise; Transport Scotland; SEPA; Scottish Futures Trust; SkillsDevelopment Scotland; and Forth Valley College.
Current members include the leader of Falkirk Council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, and Director of Place, Malcolm Bennie.
Councillor Bundy is also calling on council officers to produce an economic impact assessment on the potential closure of Grangemouth refinery to be presented to a future meeting of the executive – if an impact assessment is not being produced by Scottish Government or Scottish Enterprise.
Councillor Bundy is also calling for the Grangemouth Future Industry Board to give “monthly updates regarding the future of Grangemouth refinery and their views and recommended actions to helpsave Grangemouth refinery”.