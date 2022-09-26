Falkirk Council: Braes councillor calls for action to improve bus services across district

A motion being put to Falkirk Council by Councillor Anne Hannah, leader of the Labour group, wants the council to use its influence to help address ongoing problems with services.

The motion states that “large numbers of residents of the Falkirk Council area find themselves unable to access work opportunities due to the inadequacy of transport services and many find fares so high that taking up employment that is available may not be an affordable option”.

It also notes that “large numbers of residents of the Falkirk Council area have difficulty in attending essential appointments including those at doctor’s surgeries and hospital due to lack of suitable public transport”

Councillor Anne Hannah wants Falkirk Council to step in to help improve bus services across the district

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it recognises that Falkirk Council has no direct control over the routes, timetables or vehicles that bus operators use in the area, the Labour group leader will argue that the council “must use its influence to help address these problems”.

Bus services locally were until very recently run by the operator First Bus and the motion refers to that company’s “disdain for the people who pay their fares and lack of concern for the local environment”.

The Labour group wants the council to look at the issue in detail – in particular the model of Lothian buses, which, they say “currently operate a successful municipal scheme, which not only provides bus services which satisfy public demand, but also run at a profit enabling reinvestment in the service and payment of dividends to Councils with shareholdings”.

The motion urges councillors of all parties to support looking at all options, including using power recently granted to local local transport authorities the power to run local bus services.

It is asking council officers to provide a comprehensive report on: the current position in relation to all forms of public transport, the current costs to the Council, and likely future costs of continuation of current arrangements.

It also wants officers to report on the options available to the Council for taking greater control over the provision of improved public transport, including a Lothian Buses Ltd style of publicly owned bus company.

Other options that would be investigated include joint arrangements with other Central Scotland Local Authorities and looking at alternatives such as Demand Responsive Transport for rural areas.

The report will ask officers to find out more about costs and timescales, and possible sources of funding.