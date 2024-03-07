Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The facilities they use at Duncan Stewart Park, Loch Park and Anderson Park in Bonnybridge are currently owned by Falkirk Council who want groups to take them on through community asset transfer (CAT)

However, those involved with Bonnybridge Youths FC say they don’t have the funds to bring the facilities up to standard after years of neglect.

A recent council report on CAT said around £63,000 was needed to repair the Duncan Stewart pavilion and £36,500 for the Loch Park portable building.

Members of Bonnybridge YFC are unhappy at Falkirk Council's plans for community asset transfer which looks likely to leave them without changing facilities. Pic: Alan Murray

The pavilion in Anderson Park is new but the council has still not said it is ready to use.

Councillors agreed the CAT process for dozens of buildings across the district in January which, unless organisations take them on, will be closed.

Stewart McKay of Bonnybridge YFC said over 100 young people aged six to 14 could lose the chance to play football if the move goes ahead.

With a question mark also hanging over the future of the town’s community centre, he said the loss could have a detrimental impact on their area.

The pavilion in Bonnybridg's Duncan Stewart Park (Jenny's Park) which the council are offering for community asset transfer. Pic: Alan Murray

He said: “There are thousands of people in our town alone who may no longer have access to facilities they use for football, scouts, tae kwon do, knitting and all sorts of other things that are vital to our health and wellbeing.

"We don’t have a high school where there is an option of using their facilities. These pitches and pavilions are vital for our club now volunteers are being expected to take over delinquent assets, invest £100,000s to bring them back to a decent state and then be responsible for their upkeep forever more – all because the council can't balance their books.”

He said that the club had also been told even if they take over the pavilions, they won’t be able to guarantee a lease on the use of the neighbouring pitches, but will still have to apply every year to use them.

Stewart, whose involvement with the club goes back three generations, added: “Where are we expected to find the money to upgrade these facilities? We do bucket collections in supermarkets to try to get cash to buy the kids a water bottle. How can we afford these repairs?”

The club say it would cost thousands of pounds that they don't have to bring the facility up to standard. Pic: Alan Murray

A Labour councillor accused the local authority of “backing people into a corner” to take on run down properties.

Councillor Jack Redmond, who represents the Bonnybridge area, said: “The pavilion at Duncan Stewart is in a terrible state. The roof is leaking, ceilings have collapsed in, there is mould and dampness in the wall the toilets and showers are in a shocking state of disrepair and are a danger to public health. The only options going forward is either a complete rip out and revamp or to demolish the pavilion and replace it with a Portacabin changing facility.

"The council have completely neglected the Bonnybridge area over the last few years. Our assets such as the Duncan Stewart pavilion and community centre have had next to no investment despite being well used. Now the SNP and Conservatives have voted to close these buildings. so, unless people who are already putting massive amounts of volunteer work into the communities come forward to run these building then they will close. The council is trying to back people who care about the community into a corner forcing them to take on these buildings.”

The council says it values the contributions of community football clubs but is facing a “substantial budget deficit” forcing it to go down the route of CAT.

Club officials say no money has been spent on the changing pavilion for years. Pic: Alan Murray

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: "Officers, the SFA and some elected members met with a representative of the club recently and discussed a number of matters including Anderson Park pavilion which is now awaiting a completion certificate and will then be available for let in a similar manner to existing pavilions. The council already has a Formal Expression of Interest in the property from another local community football club for an asset transfer and would encourage BYFC to work with them on taking forward proposals.

“On the other pavilions, it is recognised that investment will be required at these locations however, unfortunately as with many strategic property review properties the council is not in a position to invest in these over core assets required for the delivery of statutory services. The club are aware that should they wish to progress a CAT they may be able to attract external funding and also seek support from the council’s own SPR enabling fund.

“The council, unlike other authorities, has continued to invest where possible in pavilions and the club are clearly aware of the new facility due to open at Anderson Park, the new facilities at Dunipace, Stenhousemuir, Hallglen and Camelon which represent an investment of around £1m. Whilst we would like to invest more, this is simply not possible due to widely reported local government budget pressures.

“In respect of the pitches, these are recognised in many instances as forming public open spaces and therefore to consider a Community Asset Transfer on these requires careful consideration and would be separate to those of pavilions. The council has an established process of bookings for pitches including priority booking arrangements and these will continue to apply in the absence of any asset transfer.