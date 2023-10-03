A Bonnybridge vet is hoping to build a new home in the village on the site of the former butcher’s factory.

A+G Vets has applied for planning permission to demolish the empty factory last used by Malcolm Allan to make way for a new, purpose-built facility.

According to an application submitted to Falkirk Council, the practice hopes to moves from its current home, a Victorian building at 39 Main Street, Bonnybridge. The current practice is rented and “not fit for purpose” as a vets practice.

The new location would remain close by in Bonnybridge at 45 - 51 Main Street. Bonnybridge was where the butcher business opened its first shop in 1954 before expanding and now based in Larbert to supply butcher products to major supermarkets.

A+G Vets want to move from their present Bonnybridge premises. Pic: Google Maps

The A+G Vets’ application states: “The new facility will enable the veterinary practice to grow and provide a better service to its current clientele and their animals.”

It adds: “This new space will enable the practice to provide the latest treatments, together with complying with new and improving safety standards.”

The new site will have its own parking, although it is also on a bus route and is within a short walk of the centre of Bonnybridge.