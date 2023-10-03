Falkirk Council: Bonnybridge vet wants to move to bigger premises
and live on Freeview channel 276
A+G Vets has applied for planning permission to demolish the empty factory last used by Malcolm Allan to make way for a new, purpose-built facility.
According to an application submitted to Falkirk Council, the practice hopes to moves from its current home, a Victorian building at 39 Main Street, Bonnybridge. The current practice is rented and “not fit for purpose” as a vets practice.
The new location would remain close by in Bonnybridge at 45 - 51 Main Street. Bonnybridge was where the butcher business opened its first shop in 1954 before expanding and now based in Larbert to supply butcher products to major supermarkets.
The A+G Vets’ application states: “The new facility will enable the veterinary practice to grow and provide a better service to its current clientele and their animals.”
It adds: “This new space will enable the practice to provide the latest treatments, together with complying with new and improving safety standards.”
The new site will have its own parking, although it is also on a bus route and is within a short walk of the centre of Bonnybridge.
The application says that the new practice would have double glazing and acoustic glazing to protect from the noise of passing traffic and says it would fit in well with the surrounding area.