Falkirk Council: Bonnybridge land sale agreed for Storage UK

The 518 square metre long strip beside the council’s former Seabegs Depot on Seabegs Road has been declared surplus to requirements and will be sold to Storage UK.

The price was set by the District Valuer, whose opinion that the sale price should be £22,500 has been agreed, in principle, with the purchaser.

The deal will allow the Bonnybridge firm to create a bigger access route than it currently has, making it much easier for lorries getting in and out of the yard.

Storage UK bosses have been given permission to buy a strip of land next to their Bonnybridge premises

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive approved the decision at a meeting on Tuesday and authorised the director of place services to conclude the sale by negotiated agreement.

The sale of the land will have no effect on the much larger area that remains, which will be used to build new social housing.

Members were told that the area intended to be sold has been kept to a minimum to ensure minimal loss of space for the proposed affordable housing development

Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for economic development, Councillor Paul Garner, said he fully supported the proposal which would bring a “small capital receipt and support a local business”.