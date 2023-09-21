News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Falkirk Council: Bo'ness house extension gets green light

Plans to transform a bungalow in a conservation area in Bo’ness into a two-storey house have been given the green light, despite 25 letters of objections from neighbours.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mr D. Hebden’s proposals for the property on Grahamsdyke Avenue were backed by planning officers, who were content that the footprint of the house will be largely unchanged.

However, Dr Sean Doolan spoke to the meeting saying he represented the concerns of neighbours in Riverview Terrace and Grahamsdyke Road, who believe that the development is not suitable for a conservation area, and a spot very close to the Antonine Wall World Heritage site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “In Riverview Terrace we have a view over the Forth and up to the hills on the other side which are also the views that were there for Roman legionnaires and so on 1800-odd years ago.

Neighbours have objected to plans for a two-storey home on Grahamsdyke Road. Pic: ContributedNeighbours have objected to plans for a two-storey home on Grahamsdyke Road. Pic: Contributed
Neighbours have objected to plans for a two-storey home on Grahamsdyke Road. Pic: Contributed
Most Popular

He said that neighbours feel the current proposal is too much building for “a small and sensitive site”, which sits near a geological ridge that is a prominent natural feature in the town’s landscape.

In his submission, he told councillors that current residents feel very strongly that they are “custodians and stewards” of the area’s rich heritage and argued that the proposed extension would have a significant impact on the landscape.

Rebecca Fairgrieve Stuart, who has lived in Riverview Terrace for five years, says residents have pride in the area and a sense of community and would like to see the site developed “considerately”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Mr Banks, the applicant’s agent, told councillors that the site is outside the official World Heritage Site and the house would have no greater impact on the site than what is currently there.

He argued that the proposals do respect the character of the conservation area and that what is being proposed “is a vast improvement on the existing building”.

After hearing all the arguments, convener Billy Buchanan moved that planning permission should be granted and this was agreed by all members.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilBo'ness