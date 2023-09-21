Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr D. Hebden’s proposals for the property on Grahamsdyke Avenue were backed by planning officers, who were content that the footprint of the house will be largely unchanged.

However, Dr Sean Doolan spoke to the meeting saying he represented the concerns of neighbours in Riverview Terrace and Grahamsdyke Road, who believe that the development is not suitable for a conservation area, and a spot very close to the Antonine Wall World Heritage site.

He said: “In Riverview Terrace we have a view over the Forth and up to the hills on the other side which are also the views that were there for Roman legionnaires and so on 1800-odd years ago.

He said that neighbours feel the current proposal is too much building for “a small and sensitive site”, which sits near a geological ridge that is a prominent natural feature in the town’s landscape.

In his submission, he told councillors that current residents feel very strongly that they are “custodians and stewards” of the area’s rich heritage and argued that the proposed extension would have a significant impact on the landscape.

Rebecca Fairgrieve Stuart, who has lived in Riverview Terrace for five years, says residents have pride in the area and a sense of community and would like to see the site developed “considerately”.

However, Mr Banks, the applicant’s agent, told councillors that the site is outside the official World Heritage Site and the house would have no greater impact on the site than what is currently there.

He argued that the proposals do respect the character of the conservation area and that what is being proposed “is a vast improvement on the existing building”.